Summer camp brings children closer to Berea first responders

The Berea First Responders Camp aims to connect the city's police, emergency medical personnel and firefighters with children in the community.

Berea firefighters teach children about their jobs during a first responders camps. (Megan James/WKYT)

Campers learned Tuesday about fire safety. City firefighters taught children about their jobs and how to put out fires. Emergency medical teams and police officers also have days during this week of camp to focus on their jobs. With each of these learning opportunities, campers get hands-on experience.

Some campers have newfound aspirations to start a career path that involves helping others. They are inspired by the first responders that facilitate the camp.

Inspiring the youth is not the only goal of the camp. Berea Fire Department Lt. Will Rodgers says that the camp theme is "bridging the gap." He wants to help form positive relationships between first responders and children in the community.

"Some kids are afraid of uniforms, and we are trying to bridge that gap and let them know that's not the case, and don't be afraid of us," Rodgers said.

This year, 48 campers were able to participate in the week-long event. Rodgers hopes that in upcoming years that the camp can grow beyond that number.