The Compassionate Caravan hit the streets to hand out winter gear to Lexington's homeless population

The Catholic Action Center’s Compassionate Caravan vehicle looks like a typical van with four wheels, headlights, and side mirrors, but its purpose is what makes it so special.

Volunteers loaded their own cars with winter gear to hand out to the homeless.

The Compassionate Caravan is an effort to bring cold-weather gear to the homeless throughout Lexington.

Volunteers pack in the van, and some even take their own cars, hitting the streets and passing out hats, gloves, and coats to anyone in need when the temperatures drop.

But, the decision to start Friday night had less to do with the actual number and more with the quick change.

“If this were the middle of the winter, this would almost be a balmy night,” Catholic Action Center Director Ginny Ramsey said. “But, because the temperature has changed so quickly, it’s making people sick."

Just one month ago, temperatures hit 90 degrees. So, Ramsey is more concerned that the homeless population isn't as prepared for the cold.

“Because we haven't been out and nobody's been giving out blankets because it hadn't been time to do it," Ramsey said.

But when the time came Friday, volunteers were ready. Three cars headed out to help and to offer rides back to the Catholic Action Center that opened its doors to anyone needing to get out of the cold.

The caravan brings the warmth of blankets and of the volunteers' hearts.

Ramsey said they will be out again Saturday night. Heading into winter, The Catholic Action Center is asking for donated blankets, hats, gloves, and sleeping bags.