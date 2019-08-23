The Hope Center opens new permanent housing facility to support recovery

The Hope Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to open its newest permanent drug and alcohol-free housing facility on West Loudon Avenue in Lexington.

The facility features community rooms for Hope Center program meetings and classes, a tenant council and access to Hope Center resources.

This location was named the Don Ball Campus Center, after the Hope Center's past chairperson, philanthropist and advocate Don Ball.

This addition comes as the Hope Center's existing facilities have been consistently full since they were built.

“Safe, affordable, drug and alcohol-free housing is a necessary step for those starting a new path in their lives,” said Cecil Dunn, Hope Center executive director.

All 48 apartments were filled on the first day they were available, and everyone has moved into their homes.

The center is located in the middle of the Hope Center’s five facilities on West Loudon Ave. The Hope Center also has three facilities off Versailles Road.