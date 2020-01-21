The Kentucky Castle is for sale

The Kentucky Castle is listed for sale on LoopNet.com.

The castle on U.S. 60 in Woodford County sold for $8.7 million in July of 2017.

The iconic castle is being offered via a 'call for offers' process. Click here to view the listing.

It sits on 53 acres in Woodford County.

The castle is 19,355 square feet with 17 rooms spread across two stories.

It was built in 1980.

A group of investors, including two University of Kentucky Hospital doctors, bought the castle from a Miami lawyer in 2017.

One of the tour guides on the ground told WKYT in July 2019 that the story behind the multi-million dollar facility begins in 1969 when, then owner, Rex Martin built the castle as a home for his wife.

A divorce later, Martin sat on the unused property for nearly 30 years before selling it to Tom Post for $1.8 million.

The castle caught fire in 2004, destroyed the inside of the structure.

After the fire, the castle was turned into a bed and breakfast.