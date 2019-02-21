Flooding concerns remain in Estill County

The rain has stopped for now, but the water continues to rise in Estill County. Terry Dawes has lived along the Kentucky River in Irvine more than 30 years, and with the rain they've had and the rain ahead this weekend, it's a big concern for her.

"Afraid that we'll have to evacuate, we don't know what's going to happen. Last year it got as high as my daddy's garage over here," said Dawes.

With more rain in the forecast this weekend, she's concerned about what the river may do. "When we get more rain, it's going to get worse. It's going to get worse I'm afraid. It's going to be scary," said Dawes.

Upstream in Ravenna, the Kentucky River is running close to several homes, but folks in this area aren't concerned about the rising waters.

"I don't see any problems with having to move the campers down here or anything getting to any of the houses. It usually takes about 30 feet before it gets into the houses," said Bobby Gentry.

Gentry has lived along these river banks for more than 50 years, and he has a good handle on what the river may do.

"By looking at the debris, you can tell when the river is still coming up because the debris is running in the center of the river. Usually, when it crests, and it stops raising, the debris will come to the side, so that's an indication that the river has crested," said Gentry.

The Kentucky River near Ravenna is expected to be near 25 feet by Friday morning. With more rain this weekend, the crest is projected to rise to 30 feet.

