The Lexington Ballet Company brings holiday spirit to Shriner's Hospital for Children

On Tuesday, Lexington Ballet Company performed "The Nutcracker" for families and staff at Shriner's Hospital for Children.

Lexington Ballet Company is celebrating its 45th anniversary this holiday season and has volunteered to help put patients in the Christmas spirit.

The performers say bringing the ballet to the medical center helps children keep their minds off of some of the negative things they have to go through.

"I've been in the hospital before, and I've needed something to think about, you know I felt sad and stuff like that. And when I think about

ballet, and when I think about dance, it just brings me to a place that you know that I just don't want to leave because it's just so beautiful," said Kahari Moore.

The Lexington Ballet Company will be performing "The Nutcracker" for the public on Dec. 14 at the EKU Center for the Arts.