The Lexington Theater Company hosting SCRIPT TO TABLE Nov. 8-9 at Fasig-Tipton.

The event combines cooking and storytelling. The theater is collaborating with James Beard Award nominee, Chef Ouita Michel.

The Lex will present "Sondheim on Sondheim", a collection of music from one of Broadway’s composers, and Chef Ouita Michel will create a three-course dinner based on her interpretation of Sondheim's work.

Tickets to the event can be purchased here.