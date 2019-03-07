The Sports Buzz Ep. 2 - Ellen Calipari

She is a wife and a mother who is devoted and protective of her family, but she’s also an incredibly talented woman who uses humor to take on all comers on what some say is the most entertaining Instagram account in the Big Blue Nation!

And oh yeah, she happens to be married to the coach of the Cats.

Ellen Calipari took some time to sit with us for this latest Sports Buzz podcast where we discussed everything from her role in “Team Calipari” to her kids defending their dad on social media to changing tires in New Jersey. I hope you enjoy listening as much as I enjoyed asking the questions and the often times surprising answers.

