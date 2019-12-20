The Sports Buzz: US Ambassador Kelly Knight Craft

WKYT's Dave Baker talked to US Ambassador to the UN Kelly Knight Craft while she was in town.

As a little girl growing up in Glasgow, Ky., Kelly Knight Craft believed she could do or be anything, and now she’s the United States Ambassador to the United Nations and President of the UN Security Council.

We sat down with Ambassador Craft to talk about growing up in the commonwealth, her new role representing our country, her philanthropic work with husband Joe Craft, and her love for Wildcat Basketball.

It’s all on this edition of the Sports Buzz Podcast.