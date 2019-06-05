The Sports Buzz with Dave Baker Ep. 10 - Governor Matt Bevin

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin is the guest of the latest episode of The Sports Buzz Podcast with Dave Baker.

Baker and Bevin discussed several topics in the nearly one-hour interview, including the pension system, the opioid crisis and the governor's upcoming campaign for reelection.

Bevin talked about his style, including how he says things he calls painful truths. He would also take aim at a Morning Consult poll which declared him the most unpopular governor in the country.

The governor also discussed his efforts to get lawmakers to pass pension reform moments before he tweeted his revisions to a previous plan aimed at providing relief for regional universities and quasi-governmental agencies. His goal is to call a special session when he knows lawmakers will pass his proposal.

“We have to balance the human impact of those who are expecting to retire with something that is promised to them, whether it’s legally owed to them or not, we have a moral and legal in some instances obligation to people, and so we need to fulfill that," Bevin said. "So you have to balance what people expect with what is actually financially possible."