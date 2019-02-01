Animal Planet star 'Banjo Man' Neal James dies at 55

The Washington County Coroner's Office confirms Neal James, who was known as 'The Banjo Man' on Animal Planet's "The Call of the Wildman," has died at 55.

James became nationally known as the friend of "The Turtleman" Ernie Brown Jr. on the reality show. The show aired for four seasons.

Known as "The Banjo Man" on the show, James also was active in his community. He worked at the Isaiah House in Willisburg helping people who were recovering from addiction.

The coroner's office said James had been battling cardiac issues.