The 'church ladies' with Natalie's Sisters are helping sexually exploited women in the Lexington area

January is human trafficking awareness month.

The number of cases in Kentucky is on the rise.

HumanTraffickingHotline.org reports there were 141 cases reported in the state in 2018. Those are the latest available numbers.

The hotline found that the majority of the cases are sex trafficking and predominantly involve female victims.

Some unlikely heroes with Natalie's Sisters are helping victims in the Lexington area.

They're lovingly referred to as "the church ladies."

"That's what everybody knows us as. If we go into a new clubs they're like, 'oh you're the church ladies, we've heard of you,'" said Anna Cox.

Cox is the team leader for the group that visits strip clubs. Yes, you read that right.

The group isn't a client, but caretakers. They fill the role of aunt, sister, or mom at the time for the women working in the club.

"Usually, they need help with housing, emergency food, medical stuff, basic stuff you can look up on the internet, but they just get really overwhelmed," said Cox.

In addition to the club team, there's a street team, a letter-writing team, a cooking team, and a security team.

Patrick Branam got involved with the program through his role as a firefighter paramedic.

It took time, but Branam says he's been able to earn the women in need's trust through Natalie's Sisters.

"As a male, it takes a minute to earn their trust. But being able to say, 'I love you,' in a healthy way, and, 'I'm your big brother, so let's go figure this out together.' A lot of my sisters don't have a family, so when they come here, this is their home," said Branam.

You can find out how to volunteer with Natalie's Sister or find out what items they need to be donated by clicking here.

The group is hosting a tennis shoe drive on Saturday, Jan. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can drop off your new or gently used donations curbside at their office on North Limestone.