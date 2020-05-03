The show must *not* go on: COVID-19 pandemic closes theaters

The COVID-19 pandemic is challenging the popular phrase "The show must go on." Theaters across the country have been forced to close. They also face social distancing challenges because of the crowds.

Luanne Franklin is the director of performing arts at the Lexington Opera House. She says the venue was thriving in March until it was forced to shut its doors. Performances are now being rescheduled, or as she likes to say, "taking an extended intermission."

“We do that with full knowledge that we will not open until we know it’s safe and secure and we have approval from our government,” she said.

Finding a safe way to bring people into a theater is a challenge. Franklin fears it will be one of the last businesses to reopen, but there’s also a positive side to that. “While we may be last, we will be able to take a look at everything that’s gone on ahead of us and learn from that and make sure that we are doing things the right way.”

In the meantime, performers are still working on their crafts and getting ready for the day they can be back on stage. “They are going to stay in training," she explained. "They are going to continue to sing, dance, rehearse, practice lines. And they can do it virtually.”

Because one thing Franklin knows for sure, it’s that the arts will never die. The Lexington Opera House will always be a staple in the community as it has for more than 130 years.

“We have no doubt that we will come back,” Franklin said firmly.

The new marquee on Broadway now features inspirational messages to get people through the pandemic. Franklin is inviting people to drive by and take a look.