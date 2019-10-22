The time to plant some colorful spring flowers is now in Kentucky

April showers bring May flowers, or so the saying goes, but now, is the time to prepare to make sure that actually happens.

"This time of year we are really focused on bulbs because we are really looking forward to spring and your bulbs will start blooming as early as February, sometimes even a little earlier than that," Jennifer Wilson, owner of Wilson Nurseries and Plant Co. said. "There's a whole lot that goes even beyond tulips, daffodil and crocus. Those are kind of the key ones that we all love."

A little bit of love and lots of time go into the spring flowers. It takes months of cold weather for them to develop.

"The roots are developing in the fall and the winter. They are getting established very well," David Davis, Clark County Extension agent, said. "Those bulbs will get chilled over a couple months in our cold period here in the winter months and they're just kind of hanging out there until springs."

If certain types of bulbs establish themselves throughout the winter months year after year, the flowery product can be even better.

"The thing about the daffodils and the crocus is that they do what we call naturalizing well in Kentucky, so when you plant a daffodil it is going to come back for many years," Wilson said.

Tulips, on the other hand, do not naturalize as well in Kentucky, but Wilson says the vibrant color is still worth it.

"If you put them in now, you really have something to look forward to, and you won't regret it when they start popping up," Wilson said.

When preparing your garden, make sure the soil is properly fertilized and tilled. Dig holes for the flower bulbs around 8 inches deep. The University of Kentucky Clark County Extension office recommends planting the bulbs between Oct. 15 and Thanksgiving.