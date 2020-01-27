'There is no place for shooter games in our schools,' KHSAA bans Fortnite from esports competitions

Kentucky high school students cannot compete in esports competitions of the game Fortnite.

Fortnite is an online video game that includes shooting and survival modes.

KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett says the state's esports partner, PlayVS, will be offering the game for competitive play.

Tackett says the KHSAA and NFHS had any knowledge of the addition and are strongly against it.

"There is no place for shooter games in our schools," said Tackett in an email sent to school officials. "This announcement was particularly troubling in that it came on the anniversary of one of Kentucky's darkest days, the Marshall County incident."

The commissioner said the move puts the future of the program at risk.

"Last year, much work went into the development of permission and authorization forms for Kentucky's schools to continue with eSports participation. This is not one of the permitted games," said Tackett.