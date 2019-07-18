'There were cops everywhere': Georgetown Police investigating 'swatting' call

Georgetown Police are trying to find the person behind a so-called "swatting" call—a prank call where the person placing the call tries to get the police to show up at someone else's house.

Just before 2 p.m. Wednesday, Georgetown Police received a call about a shooting they were told had occurred at a home on Hemingway Place.

Several officers arrived and took positions outside the home. Wince Lee lives across the street and said one of the officers asked if he could use his son's second-floor bedroom.

"[The officer] raised the window, laid down on a cedar chest with his rifle pointed across the street," said Lee.

Inside the home was Betty Cornish, her daughter, and her granddaughter.

Cornish said police called her on her cell phone and told her to come to the door and place her hands in the air.

"There were cops everywhere with their guns drawn. Big guns. They weren't pistols, they were big guns," Cornish said. "Then I found out they'd got a call that there was a shooting and that somebody was barricaded in the house."

Cornish said police searched her home and quickly realized nothing of the sort had happened. She describes the incident as "traumatic."

"My granddaughter, poor thing, she was freaked out. She doesn't even want to sleep in her room tonight. She's scared to death," she said.

Cornish said she told investigators she suspects the person who made the bogus call to police is an online associate of her 18-year-old grandson.

"[My grandson] was playing video games and I think one of the kids got mad at him, and they kind of boot each other off and kick their IP addresses off and all that, and I think this kid did this," she said.