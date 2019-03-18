‘They are suffering:’ SC neighbors trying to help after ducks found injured with blow darts

Wildlife conservationists are looking for answers after a pair of ducks were found injured at the International Club in Murrells Inlet.

Two ducks in South Carolina are injured by blow darts, one through its neck, the other through its wing. (Source: WMBF)

The nonprofit Carolina Waterfowl has now raised more than $900 toward a reward offered to anyone with information leading to the person, or people, who tortured the ducks.

Meanwhile, rescuers continue to try to save them.

“This is one of the most difficult types of catches for birds because both ducks are fully flighted,” said Amanda Laurent, a volunteer with Carolina Waterfowl.

However, it’s imperative the ducks are caught.

“Without being able to catch them they’re going to die in the state of condition they’re in,” Laurent said.

Rescuers said it was about a week ago when two mallard ducks were found speared by blow darts - one through the head, the other through its neck.

Both are still somehow alive and are able to swim and fly despite an act so ruthless neighbors are left wondering who could have done it.

“It’s really sad. It’s hard to believe that people are so cruel to the animals down here,” said neighbor Melinda Wise.

Efforts to rescue the injured ducks have now gone on for several days. Attempts to lure them with food, kayaks and snares have so far been unsuccessful.

“It’s awful. It’s horrible. I want to help so bad but I can’t,” Laurent said. “Until we catch these ducks there’s no way we can help them.”

Now, with a lot of patience, waiting, and perseverance, they won’t stop trying until the ducks are safe and nursed back to health.

“There are no words. It would be amazing if we could catch these birds,” Laurent said. “It’s just rewarding to know we helped them because right now they’re suffering. Just like any other animal they can’t tell you it hurts. They might look normal, but they are suffering.”

