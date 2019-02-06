'They sentenced us to a lifetime of pain': Maryiah Coleman's family reacts to guilty pleas

This week, four men pleaded guilty to their roles in the shooting death of a pregnant Lexington woman. Maryiah Coleman's family told WKYT no sentence could ever be enough.

"Our family did not want to go through a trial," Tamara Coleman, Maryiah's mom, said. "When you have to sit through all that it brings you back to the night that it happened."

Maryiah was walking her dog when she was shot in September of 2016. She and her unborn son, Jakobe, didn't survive.

Demetrioun Boaz pleaded guilty to murder, fetal homicide and second-degree robbery. Joseph Fain and Saquan Freeman pleaded guilty to manslaughter, fetal homicide and robbery charges. Skylar Stigall pleaded guilty to manslaughter and fetal homicide.

"I have not heard my daughter's voice in over two and a half years and it hurts me every day knowing for the rest of my life I'll never be able to hear her voice again. I'll never be able to hug her. I'll never be able to hold my grandson," Tamara said. "I feel like they sentenced us to a lifetime of pain and I feel like because they've given us that sentence, I feel like they should serve a life in prison."

The men are set to be sentenced in mid-March.