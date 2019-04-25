Thief steals Clark Co. woman's car and portable oxygen tank

A Clark County woman is unable to leave her home after a thief stole her car with her portable oxygen tank inside.

It happened Thursday between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Jameson Way in Winchester.

"I've been torn all to pieces," said Lynn King.

King said her 2006 silver Kia Sorento was outside in her carport when someone took it from the driveway. Diagnosed with Pulmonary Fibrosis, King keeps a portable oxygen tank inside her car.

"[Now], I'm confined to the house because I can't go anywhere without my oxygen," she said.

King's granddaughter, Alyssa Miller, takes care of her. Miller stays busy with her job and taking her grandmother to appointments. She said her roommate took the car Wednesday night to help them get groceries. Miller believes she accidentally left the keys on the table outside making it easy for someone to steal.

"It's half of what our cars are worth and hard to replace. They don't hand those out for free," Miller said about the portable oxygen tank.

The family told WKYT they need what was stolen returned.

"I just hope that whoever took it sees and realizes how bad I need it. I need it more than they do," said King. "I'm mad. I'm hurt. And I'm praying for them."

If you know anything, call Winchester Police or the family at (859) 556-3700.