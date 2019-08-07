Thieves steal from vehicles in two Lawrenceburg neighborhoods

Authorities in Anderson County were close to catching some neighborhood thieves, but the search continues for the suspects.

Two Lawrenceburg neighborhoods were affected by break-ins early Tuesday morning. (WKYT)

Lawrenceburg police believe the suspects broke into several unlocked cars and stole items in two neighborhoods, and they are hoping security video can help them in their investigation.

The search began after an attempted traffic stop around 4 a.m. Wednesday. A Lawrenceburg officer tried to pull over a car near Hilltop Drive, but the people inside ditched the car. The officer was unable to catch them, but there was clear evidence of a crime left behind, as the car was registered to someone who lived in one of the two neighborhoods affected.

"They said the vehicle had been stolen sometime that night," Detective Jessie Johnston said.

Police believe it was one of many crimes that the group committed overnight. Officers started getting calls of unlocked vehicles that had been gone through in the Hunter Ridge and Alexandria neighborhoods.

They asking the public to help by keeping their belongings secure.

"Remove valuables from the vehicle...especially firearms, electronics and credit cards," Johnston said.

Police hope to release more details as their investigation continues.