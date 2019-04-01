Third Kentucky historic site transferred to local officials

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin's administration has transferred a third state historic site to local officials.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the state gave the 80-acre William Whitley House Historic Site to Lincoln County officials, who approved the acquisition last week. Lincoln County Judge-Executive Jim W. Adams Jr. said there won't be many changes and the site will remain open to the public.

The house was built between 1787 and 1794 and was home to Kentucky pioneer William Whitley and his wife, sharpshooter Esther Whitley. It was the first brick house in the state and became part of the state parks system in 1938.

Since last December, Kentucky has transferred Boone Station Historic Site in Fayette County to David's Fork Baptist Church and White Hall State Historic Site in Madison County to Eastern Kentucky University.

