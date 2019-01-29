Third case of whooping cough confirmed at a Lexington school

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has confirmed a third case of pertussis, or whooping cough, at a Lexington school.

Health leaders say this case originated from Athens-Chilesburg Elementary School.

This is the third Lexington case involving Fayette County Public Schools. Previous cases were discovered at Tates Creek High School and Henry Clay High School.

Students at the school with chronic illnesses or weakened immune systems are recommended to receive preventative antibiotics.

The contagious disease initially resembles a cold, but it can become more serious over time. The best way to prevent whooping cough is vaccination.

The vaccine's immunity tends to decrease over time, which is why a booster is recommended for older children and adults.