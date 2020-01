A third earthquake hit the same area of Tennessee this week.

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded it as a 2.4-magnitude quake.

A 3.8-magnitude earthquake hit on Monday with its epicenter near Fincastle, Tenn. It was felt across Southern Kentucky.

A 2.8 magnitude earthquake struck in the same area on Sunday.

The Kentucky Geological Survey says earthquakes occur frequently in Kentucky but go unfelt most of the time.