Third horse death reported at Keeneland’s 2019 Spring Meet

Officials at Keeneland have confirmed a horse has died following a race at Keeneland Friday afternoon.

‘Amandine’ was reportedly injured during race 8, and had to be euthanized afterward.

This is the third death of Keeneland’s 2019 Spring Meet. Back on April 6, ‘Cathedral Reader’ suffered a broken leg and had to be euthanized. Then, on April 10, ‘Mandel’ suffered an injury in the eighth race, and was also put down.

The deaths at Keeneland come in the wake of a string of horse fatalities since December at Santa Anita race track in California.

Keeneland officials say that complete reviews of all the deaths are ongoing.

