The Mt. Vernon Police Department is investigating a string of recent arson on the same street.

The first fire was reported January 2 on Davis Street. Another fire was reported on January 8 and a third fire on January 15.

No one was hurt in any of the fires.

The Mt. Vernon Police Chief said his office considers all three fires are related and that each is a case of arson.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mt. Vernon Police Department at (606) 256-2121.