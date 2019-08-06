Third person arrested in Laurel County animal cruelty case

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - A third person is now facing charges in connection to a Laurel County animal cruelty case stemming from a social media video.

Left: Video of suspects abusing a dog in Laurel County, Right: David Griffith (Photo: Laurel County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies say David Griffith, 18, of London is charged with two counts of unlawful transaction of a minor, cruelty to animals and obstructing governmental operations as a result of an investigation into the video showing a juvenile punching a dog. The dog could be heard whimpering at the end of the video, which was widely-circulated.

18-year-old Toby Glen Harrison of East Bernstadt and a 17-year-old are also charged in the case.

Griffith is accused of taking the video of the attack on the animal, which was later found dead. He turned himself in Tuesday morning.

 
