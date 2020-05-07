This Oregon Zoo black bear is living his best life in a massive tub

Springtime means warmer weather, and of course, a 400-pound black bear splashing adorably in a 300-gallon tub.

An Oregon Zoo black bear is frolicking in a massive tub. (Source: CNN/Twitter/Oregon Zoo)

The Oregon Zoo in Portland tweeted a video of the bear, named Takoda, frolicking in the water.

The overseer of the zoo’s Great Northwest area said Takoda’s cute splashing is common, as he is “quite a goofy bear.” The 10-year-old’s name means “friend to all” in Sioux.

Takoda has been at the Oregon Zoo since 2010 after being orphaned in Montana.

