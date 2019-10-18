This is how firefighters battle flames at Daniel Boone National Forest

The U.S. service is working to ensure forest fires are not a big problem this fall.

These little balls are key in helping firefighters fight fire with fire in the Daniel Boone National Forest. (WKYT)

Conditions are ripe for flames to spread forcing the firefighters to get creative.

"Our job is to coordinate the fires, personnel on the ground, safety first," said Air Tactical Supervisor Darin Suter.

The crews are fighting fire with fire. A machine called a dragon drops little balls that ignite 30 seconds after hitting the ground.

"Puts the gates up and tells me how fast I'm going and how many balls I'm supposed to be dropping," said Helicopter Manager Eric Holzem.

Crews of personnel are in Kentucky now but other times of the year they are out west battling those massive fires that have been known to wipe out entire towns.

Crews say recent rainfall has resulted in a quiet time for them but say often they will run reconnaissance to make sure campfires and other brush fires don't get out of control.