'This is what I've been waiting for' - Felon takes first step to have right to vote again

One Lexington man is grateful for the opportunity to have his right to vote back.

Mark Hendricks took his first steps toward restoring that right on Monday.

Hendricks told WKYT he planned to get someone to kill his ex-wife back in October 2008. He says the felony crime put him behind bars for eight years.

"I was glad I got caught and went to prison because that's when I realized I need some changes made in my life," said Hendricks.

Hendricks said he heard now-Governor Andy Beshear, D-Kentucky, talk about restoring voting rights for non-violent felons during a debate.

It's a promise Beshear fulfilled in his first few days in office by signing an executive order to restore voting rights to more than 140,000 Kentuckians who are non-violent felons.

"After he took office, he did it," said Hendricks. "I said, 'Ya know what, this is what I've been waiting for.'"

Hendricks told WKYT he'd written more than 200 letters to politicians on both sides of the aisle trying to change voting right laws for felons. Hendricks says he'll continue to write letters to try to make life better for those living in society after prison.

Workers at the Fayette County Clerk's Office told Hendricks they're stilling waiting for specific orders on how to restore those rights to non-violent felons. They said Hendricks should have the right to vote back by the primary election in 2020.