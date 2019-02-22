This is why some in Lexington may be monitored for Ebola

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is planning to monitor certain overseas travelers for Ebola.

The health department is following guidance from state and federal health agencies to monitor returning travelers from Ebola-affected areas of Africa.

Travelers returning from an outbreak area will be monitored for a 21-day period. The process is similar to public health monitoring for Ebola infection done during the last major outbreak of the virus on the African continent in 2014.

According to the Health Department, no travelers have shown any signs of Ebola, and most are expected to be at low-risk for contracting the virus.