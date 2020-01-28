Thoroughbred rescued from animal cruelty case in Lexington up for adoption

A horse rescued from a cruelty investigation is healthy and ready for a new home.

Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control rescued a 3-year-old Thoroughbred named Zoe last year.

Officers say she was one of four horses removed from a property. They say the horses were severely neglected. Two of the four horses survived.

Officers say a concerned citizen noticed the horses and reported it, saving Zoe. You can report animal abuse and neglect by calling (859) 255-9033.

Zoe is up for adoption. You can contact McConathy Farm Rescue Team at (859) 983-8316 for more information.