Thousands Walk to end Alzheimer’s at new Lexington location

Roughly 2,000 people gathered at Kroger Field for the 23rd Walk to End Alzheimer’s fundraiser on Saturday.

This year was the first year at Kroger Field since moving from the walk’s downtown location. The two-mile walk helps to raise money and awareness of the disease. It’s the Alzheimer Association’s largest fundraising event.

“The money raised does go to local support groups for the Alzheimer’s Association also research is being done here locally as well,” Walk Co-Chair Jenny Compton said. “It does go back to the families that are affected most by this disease.”

Registered participants are given promise garden flowers which call for participants to come together to remember and honor those lost and help fight the disease while supporting research for a cure.

“It’s very painful, you basically have to watch that person become somebody you don’t know and they don’t know you. You have to kind of remember who they were,” said Susan Cox.

Cox and her sister Sarah Donkin both walked at Saturday’s event to remember their mother, grandmother and a grandfather. They told WKYT they walk in the fundraiser every year and stay connected to the Alzheimer’s Association so they can help others going through similar things and learn more about the disease.

Organizers estimate they’ll raise more than $300,000 from donations and sponsors.

