Thousands brave cold to attend 2020 Kentucky Sport, Boat & Recreation Show

The Kentucky Wildcats were down in Knoxville on Saturday, but Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center was still packed.

The cold temperatures weren’t able to keep people away from the 2020 Kentucky Sport, Boat & Recreation Show.

The enthusiasm is no mystery – after all, what is Kentucky known for if not its outdoor pursuits?

“There’s a lot of people here that actually hunt, and a lot of people here that just like being pleasure boaters and just being out on the lake,” says Campbellsville University angler Colby Hays.”

“I love the outdoors,” says one of the vendors at the show, Michael Fittro. “Nature, camping, anything to do with nature, I’m about it.”

The yearly exhibit brings all manner of products inside, showing off anything you might need if you plan to be outside.

“Look around,” says visitor Aaron Howard. “This place is awesome! It’s got everything you could dream of for the outdoors.”

Whether it’s a boat, RV, fishing pole, or anything else, it can be found at the show for a good price.

“We’re shopping around for a little bit of this, and a little bit of that,” continues Howard. “Looking at the side-by-sides, boats, and the campers, trying to figure out what we might be interested in or what route we might want to go.”

For some, it’s enough to spark interest in the great outdoors.

“It makes me want to get into fishing,” says vendor Paul Adams. “I don’t do it myself, but it reminds me of my grandparents and everything.”

While most everyone in attendance was there to indulge in their outdoor pursuits, plenty also came to visit some familiar faces from WKYT, including Barbara Bailey and Bill Bryant.

In the end, though, one thing that’s certain about the crowd that flocked to the show: they love the outdoors and Kentucky.

There is still time to get down to Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center to enjoy the show. It will run until 9 p.m. Saturday, and then Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

