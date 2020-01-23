Thousands of illegally smuggled crabs confiscated in Cincinnati

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents have intercepted 51 shipments of mitten crabs over the last four months at the Port of Cincinnati.

It's about 3,400 lbs. of crab in total.

Mitten crabs are a seasonal delicacy in Asia, and go for about $50 per crab in the United States. They're also an invasive species and CBP says they're a 'disastrous' problem in the U.S.

It's illegal to import mitten crabs into the U.S. without the proper license, but that doesn't stop the mitten crab trade. They're trafficked illegally from Asia to international ports.

The crabs confiscated in Cincinnati were headed for homes and businesses in multiple states, most predominately New York. CBP said they were falsely manifested as tools and clothing.

The live crabs were handed over to U.S. Fish and Wildlife inspectors.

“As a unified border agency, CBP is committed to a fully integrated approach toward international security,” Cincinnati CBP Supervisory Agriculture Specialist Barbara Hassan said. “In this case, we worked closely with FWS to stop a serious threat to our economy and ecology.”

The 3,700 crabs joined around 11,000 other crabs stopped from getting into the U.S. since September.

CBP says the Port of Cincinnati has the second highest volume of the smuggled crabs, with the second-largest coming through Los Angeles.