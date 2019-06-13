Thousands raised for Georgetown officer seriously hurt in Wisconsin crash

A Georgetown police officer was seriously hurt in a Wisconsin crash, and community members are reaching out to help him as he recovers from his injuries.

The Georgetown Police Department says Officer Cole Centner was hurt in an off-duty crash while in Wisconsin. He was there with his wife for their baby shower. The two are expecting to have their first child in July.

Police say Centner was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash on a rural road. He suffered multiple leg breaks, broken ribs, a concussion and a collapsed lung.

Centner will eventually be transported to UK Hospital in Lexington, and he will be undergoing several surgeries on his road to recovery.

Family members have started a GoFundMe campaign to help the couple, and contributors have already raised thousands.