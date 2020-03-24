Three FCPS employees test positive for COVID-19

Three employees with Fayette County Schools have tested positive for COVID-19.

The district emailed the announcement saying appropriate steps were taken to ensure the safety of everyone.

One of those employees works at Southern Elementary School, the other at James Lane Allen Elementary School, and the third in transportation services.

We’re not sure if the two working at elementary schools are teachers, but school officials say the transportation services employee was not directly involved with the delivery of meals to children that’s going on at this time.

As far as the person that works at James Allen Elementary School, officials say that person was last on campus on March 13.

All other employees who had close contact with the three individuals that tested positive have been contacted and advised to self-quarantine for 14 days.

We’ve been told these co-workers are showing no symptoms but are being advised to self-quarantine out of precaution.

The Lexington Fayette County Health Department has completed their contact tracing and concluded that beyond those already contacted, there is no high risk to any other people in the district.

The district tells us all three employees who tested positive for COVID-19 are at home recuperating.

Fayette County Schools Superintendent Manny Caulk says the district will keep providing updates as they relate to Lexington Public Schools and COVID-19.