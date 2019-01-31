Three Indiana fugitives arrested in Kentucky

Three members of a family wanted in Indiana have been arrested in Milton, Kentucky.

The Jennings County Sheriff says a tip led them to 55-year-old Darrell Brazee, 52-year-old Pamela Brazee, and 23-year-old Tosha Brazee, who were taken into custody at their apartment by Kentucky State Police.

Darrell and Pamela Brazee are both wanted on federal drug charges of methamphetamine possession. Darrell is also facing a felony nuisance charge. Tosha Brazee has a felony fraud charge.

The three are awaiting extradition in the Carroll County jail.

