Three Kentucky schools close for sickness

Three Kentucky schools were canceled Wednesday, Jan. 15 for sickness.

Lawrence County schools closed for the day. Wolfe and Owsley County schools are closed for the rest of the week.

Lawrence County Schools posted on Facebook, announcing the closure.

"One school had less than 60% attendance by the end of school on Tuesday. District-wide attendance was dropping, also," officials said in the post.

Lawrence was already scheduled to be closed for students Thursday and Friday.

The district plans to use the days to sanitize schools.

Owsley County and Wolfe County schools called off the entire week for what Wolfe County school officials call "widespread" illness.

The closures come at a time when flu cases continue to climb across Kentucky.