Three Louisville Metro inmates sent to hospital Saturday

The Assistant Director of the Louisville Metro Detention Center says three inmates had to be taken to the hospital on Saturday.

According to television station WAVE3 News, two of the inmates were taken out of the detention center early in the morning, and a third was taken was transported just after 12 p.m.

Details on what sent the three to the hospital have not been released, and their current conditions are unknown at this time.

WKYT is tracking this story and will update it with additional information when new details become available.