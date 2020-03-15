Three YMCA of Central KY locations close for a purpose

The YMCA is all about community, and with a community in need, the YMCA has stepped up to help those fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have closed three of our facilities to provide school age child care for the workers at UK Hospital and St. Joseph Medical," Paula Anderson, Chief Operating Officer YMCA of Central KY. "They approached us for assistance during this time and we were very excited and the staff is extremely excited to be able to provide that kind of service for these children while their parents have to be at work."

With so many schools closed, its a necessary service for the children of many medical workers. And the YMCA staff is so thankful for the members who have been supportive of their decision.

"Some members are extremely supportive and giving us high fives all over the place and some members are a little disappointed because they don't have this outlet during this period and we understand, but we know in the long run this is the right thing to do," Anderson said. "It's the right thing to keep everyone in the community safe."

In the meantime she says, members don't fret, "We'll be back. We'll be back as soon as we can."

The YMCA locations closing to provide child care are the C.M. Gatton Beaumont YMCA, Whitaker Family YMCA in Hamburg, and the North Lexington Family YMCA.

Here is the link to the YMCA's official notice