Three charged following death of Lexington shooting victim

Three young men from Georgetown are charged in connection with a deadly shooting at a Lexington apartment.

Jah’Quez Crutchfield, Rafael Malik Brewster and Moses Thompson

The Lexington Police Department says Jah'Quez Crutchfield, 18 and Rafael Malik Brewster, 20, are both charged with murder and robbery. Moses Thompson, 18, is charged with robbery and facilitation to murder.

Lexington Police said around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, officers responded to a report of a shooting inside an apartment on East Reynolds Road.

Officers found Nathaniel Shelby, 19, inside with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital and died Sept. 7.

Police said they learned the suspects were arguing with Shelby over a drug transaction.

The three were arrested by the Scott County Sheriff's Office and Georgetown Police.

They're currently in the Scott County Jail.