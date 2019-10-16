Three charged with forgery after counterfeit money found in Scott County

Georgetown police officers serving a search warrant say they found counterfeit money and equipment at a home on East Washington Street.

Investigators served the warrant Monday, and say they found a large number of bogus bills, along with laptop computers, printers, fake checks, and stolen identification documents.

Along with items used to create counterfeit money, officers say they also found methamphetamine and heroin at the home.

Police arrested John McFarland, Anthony Helton, and Alyssa Simpson in connection to the incident. All three are charged with forgery.

