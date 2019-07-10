3 crashes happen within 3 hours, all involving Lexington first responders

Officers spent the beginning of Wednesday responding to a series of crashes across Lexington involving city emergency vehicles.

One crash happened at Nicholasville Road and Malabu Drive. The collision had officers conducting traffic while they cleaned up the wreckage involving a fire truck and a car.

Officers said firefighters were responding to a gas leak while crossing Nicholasville Road with their lights and sirens on around 10 a.m. The woman in the car told police she did not see or hear the truck and crashed into the front right side. She was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No one in the fire truck was hurt.

Two other crashes happened in earlier hours of the morning. One was at Short Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard. No one was hurt in the crash.

The other crash happened on Nicholasville Road at Brigadoon Parkway. Officers said a man crashed into an unmarked cruiser. When the detective and man in the other car went to pull over, the man drove away. Another driver got the license number from that car. Lexington police are searching for that driver. The detective involved in this crash was not hurt.