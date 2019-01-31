Three dead in apparent murder-suicide in Green County

Kentucky State Police are investigating after a mother, father, and son were found dead in a Green County home.

Troopers say they were contacted by the Sheriff just before 10:00 a.m. on Thursday and called to a home on Bill Jones Road.

When they arrived, police say they found 59-year-old James London, his wife, 59-year-old Carolyn London, and their 40-year-son, Jasper London, all dead of apparent gunshot wounds in the home.

All three were pronounced dead at the scene by the Green County Coroner. Troopers say they are investigating the case as a murder-suicide,

Autopsies are scheduled on all of the victims at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville.

