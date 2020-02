Lanes are blocked along US 150 in Rockcastle County after a deadly three-vehicle crash.

The crash happened between Highway 461 and Brodhead.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet sent out an alert of the crash around 2:30 p.m.

The Rockcastle County coroner has confirmed that three adults were killed in the crash.

State police say the road will be closed for another six hours while crews work the scene and do crash reconstruction.