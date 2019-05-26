Three dead, including two children, after collision in Hart County

Kentucky State Police say three people have died after a collision in Hart County.

Troopers say 36-year-old Agustin M. Gonzalez, of Cary, North Carolina, was driving south on Interstate 65 near Bonnieville with three passengers when he came up on a tow truck that had stopped to assist in a non-injury collision.

Investigators say Gonzalez failed to see the stopped truck, which was partially in the left lane and rear-ended the vehicle.

Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene by the Hart County Coroner.

6-year-old Noelle Gonzalez was taken to Caverna Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. 2-year-old Gwendolyn Gonzalez was flown to Norton’s Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

A fourth passenger, 8-year-old Nicholas Gonzalez was taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The driver of the tow truck was not in the vehicle at the time of the collision. He was not injured.

