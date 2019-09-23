Three hospitalized after late night Lexington shooting

Lexington police are actively looking for a suspect in a shooting Sunday night, Sept. 22.

Police said three men were shot around 11:30 p.m. on the 1800 block of Linton Road. The men were all taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

They don't have a description of a suspect as of now, but they think the person fled in a white car with tinted windows. There were also shell casings found at the scene.

Police said they believe at least one of the victims knew the shooter.

This story is developing, and we will have more information as it comes into our newsroom.