Three indicted in murder-for-hire plot appear in federal court

Federal court proceedings are underway in Lexington for three men indicted in a murder-for-hire plot.

From left: Mahmoud Shalash, John Sadiqullah, and Abdul Hadi (Photos: Woodford County Detention Center)

Mahmoud Shalash, an Imam at the Lexington Islamic Center, along with John Sadiqullah and Abdul Hadi, appeared in court Thursday.

The three men are accused of trying to hire a hitman to settle an unpaid debt. Indictment documents say the three were willing to pursue their objective by “any means necessary.”

The men reportedly offered the hitman, who turned out to be an undercover federal agent, $10,000 dollars for his services.

The indictment alleges Shalash, Sadiqullah, and Hadi “knowingly and voluntarily conspired with each other and others to seize, confine, kidnap, abduct, and carry away their target, and a member of the person’s family, for ransom.”

The three men could face life in prison, along with a half-a-million dollar fine, if they’re convicted.

