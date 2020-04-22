Three members of a Lexington family test positive for COVID-19; two still recovering, one dies

Many of us have heard Governor Andy Beshear and health leaders talk about the honey bee theory, that one person with or without symptoms can pass COVID-19 to several, essentially pollinating the disease.

Well, Savannah Hash's family is living it.

Her father-in-law Stanley Buckler is one of the 14 Kentuckians that Beshear reported Wednesday had lost their fight with COVID-19.

And, she still has two other family members in the midst of their battles.

Buckler's family knew him as "Poppa," and while he was a hero to his loved ones, he was still vulnerable to health issues.

After suffering a stroke in 2019, Buckler was paralyzed on his left side and needed a physical therapist to visit his home to work on regaining his strength.

"My mother-in-law got a call saying that physical therapist had tested positive for COVID-19," Hash said.

Days later, it was a domino effect or, more specifically, the honey bee effect, as Savannah Hash's sister-in-law, mother-in-law, and then father-in-law started showing symptoms of COVID-19.

"He just went downhill from there," Hash said. "His symptoms came on really fast."

Buckler was rushed to UK Hospital where he was on a ventilator for about two weeks.

“It’s so hard not to be there, we live fifteen minutes away from the hospital and any other time he’s been in the hospital we’ve been there non-stop," Hash said. "We were able to see him, hold his hand, tell him that we love him, and pray for him, but we just couldn’t this time, and yesterday at 4:28 p.m. he had passed.”

With only a FaceTime goodbye, the family is left to plan a funeral that will offer little more closure.

"We can't be with our family like we want to be," Hash said. "We want to be able to hold our family and to cry on each other's shoulder and hold their hands and tell them we love them, but we can't."

So, as Hash's sister-in-law and mother-in-law continue to recover at home, they hope people think twice before pushing for the state to open back up too quickly.

The family said the funeral will be this Friday, April 24. While only ten immediate family members will be allowed inside, they are asking friends and family to be there and stay in their cars to say goodbye.