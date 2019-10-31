Three months later, Lincoln Co. man still in home near pipeline explosion

Friday marks three months since a pipeline exploded in Lincoln County.

The August 1 explosion killed one woman and sent 6 others to the hospital including a deputy sheriff who helped rescue an elderly couple. 5 homes were also destroyed close to the blast site.

People in the area where the explosion happened say life is largely getting back to normal, but that some things will never be the same. Most of the work to replace the destroyed pipeline is finished, but the debris from the destroyed houses are still a reminder of what happened.

“I know of 7 families that have gone,” says Donnie Turner, who lives near the explosion site along Indian Camp Road.

He says the area has become something of a ghost town. Most of his neighbors are either leaving or have had their homes bought out by the company that owns the pipeline.

Turner, however, says he’s staying put, and won’t leave his home.

“I’ve got no reason to go nowhere else. I seen what damage was done, I knew what it was, even with the pipeline being there, relative small chance of what I would be concerned, this far away from it.”

The National Transportation Safety Board is still investigating the cause the explosion. Enbridge, the company that owns the pipeline, has wrapped up most of their on-site work, and what was once a crater is now green grass with orange posts marking where the pipeline is underground.

Officials say that Enbridge will also be removing debris left over from the homes that were destroyed in the blast.

